APD Investigators are asking the public for help regarding the August 29, 2020 shooting murder of Daunzhay Young. During the investigation of this case, surveillance video showing a vehicle of interest was obtained. The vehicle appeared to be a silver Ford Windstar minivan, as pictured above. The minivan had distinct damage to the rear bumper and driver’s side brake light. Additionally, the minivan had a “stick-figure” family sticker on the rear window. Antioch Police Department is seeking information regarding the murder of Daunzhay Young as well as information about the vehicle of interest.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective John Cox at (925) 779-6866 (jcox@antiochca.gov), or Detective Robert Gerber at (925) 779-6943 (rgerber@antiochca.gov). You may also send an anonymous text tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.
Original Press Release sent on August 29, 2020, with additional information about the incident, can be read here.
