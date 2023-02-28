ANTIOCH – A 20-year-old male was arrested in connection with a killing in Antioch after Antioch police, SWAT and the U.S. Marshals served a search warrant in Brentwood on Tuesday.
Anthony McCoy of Brentwood was arrested in the 2400 block of Shady Willow Lane in Brentwood in connection with the killing of Anthony Westbrook, 17, on Sept. 4, 2022 in the 1100 block of Macaulay Street in Antioch. Westbrook was the victim of a drive-by shooting and died at the scene, Antioch police said.
Inside the residence, police found a Glock .40 caliber handgun during the search warrant, matching the caliber that was found at the crime scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.