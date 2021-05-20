Antioch police are asking for the public's help in locating a homicide suspect tied to the May 12 shooting of a 12-year-old girl.
Authorities are searching for 19-year-old Oakland resident Michael Dwyane Fritz in connection with the incident, according to a news release.
Fritz is believed to have shot 12-year-old K'Lea Davis on May 12 at a residence in the 1200 block of Oak Haven Way in Antioch.
Police have obtained a warrant for Fritz's arrest, and believe his hair is now shorter than shown in photos the agency released this afternoon.
Fritz should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached, police said. Anyone who sees Fritz or knows of his location is encouraged to call 911 or 925-778-2441.
