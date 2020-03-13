The Antioch Police Department (APD) has identified 15-year-old Daiveon Allison of Pittsburg as the suspect in the killing of 16-year-old Jonathan Parker.
Parker was shot three times in a parking lot at Deer Valley High School on Jan. 31, shortly after the end of a basketball game he attended. He died the following day.
The case against Allison was presented to the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office on Feb. 7. He was charged in juvenile court with murder and having a firearm on school grounds, and a warrant for his arrest was issued.
According to an APD press release, investigators believe that Allison fled the area after Parker’s murder. He is currently being sought by the APD and the U.S. Marshals Service. Police warn that he should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached by members of the public. The APD is asking that anyone who sees Allison, or has any information on his whereabouts, call 9-1-1 immediately.
Police also believe that Allison may be receiving assistance to avoid apprehension. They warn that anyone harboring him may be arrested for being an accessory to murder after the fact.
