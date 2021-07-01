The Antioch Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing Antioch man diagnosed with dementia.
Brian King, 75, left his Asilomar Drive home around 11 a.m. June 30 driving his 2018 blue Ford Fusion. Since then, his vehicle has been sighted in Antioch, Livermore and Lathrop, authorities said in a social media post.
King is described as 6 feet tall and 185 pounds, with grey hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone who encounters King is encouraged to call the Antioch Police Department at 925- 778-2441.
