ANTIOCH Police are asking the public for any information in locating Robert Matthews, a suspect believed to have been involved in a fatal shooting at a Sinclair gas station in November.
Matthews, 23, is described as a black male, 5 feet 10 inches tall and 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, according to a post made by the police department on social media. The post states that Matthews is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. He is wanted for first-degree murder as well as attempted murder with gang enhancements, police said.
The police previously arrested 24-year-old Raymond Jenkins on Dec. 8 in connection with the same shooting, according to a Jan. 13 press release.
The shooting took place on Nov. 10 at the Sinclair gas station located at 3720 Lone Tree Way in Antioch, just before 11 a.m., according to the initial press release by the department that same afternoon. Police had received a report of shots fired, followed by a report from a local hospital that two gunshot victims had arrived at the hospital, one in grave condition and one in critical condition.
The following day, one of the victims, 25-year-old Johnta White of Richmond, died. The Antioch police described the incident as an “unprovoked homicide.” No further updates were provided by police regarding the other victim, an unidentified 30-year-old Antioch man.
Police are asking anyone with information regarding Matthews’ whereabouts to contact Detective Whitaker at 925-779-6890.
