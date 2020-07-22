A man who identified himself only as Franklin joined a small group of protesters gathered at the business office of Antioch Mayor Sean Wright in Antioch, Calif., Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Protesters are demanding answers from Wright regarding police hiring practices.
In a demand for answers, protesters gathered in front of Antioch Mayor Sean Wright’s place of business this week.
A small crowd stood before The Wright Start Chiropractic, off Hillcrest Avenue, in the early morning of July 22. The protesters placed enlarged photos of individuals who had been killed by the police. But one posterboard held Wright’s image, punctuated with the words, “Mayor Wright, where are you?”
Jose Gongora-Pat and Adriana Camarena traveled from San Francisco to join protesters gathered at the business office of Antioch Mayor Sean Wright in Antioch, Calif., Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Jose Gongora-Pat is the brother of Luis Gongora-Pat who was killed by a police officer in San Francisco. An officer involved in the death of Luis Gongora-Pat was later hired by the Antioch Police Department, an action that has triggered a number of protests in the city. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Jose Gongora-Pat traveled from San Francisco to join protesters gathered at the business office of Antioch Mayor Sean Wright in Antioch, Calif., Wednesday, July 22, 2020. He is the brother of Luis Gongora-Pat who was killed by a police officer in San Francisco. An officer involved in the death of Luis Gongora-Pat was later hired by the Antioch Police Department, an action that has triggered a number of protests in the city. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Jose Gongora-Pat and Adriana Camarena travelled from San Francisco to join protesters gathered at the business office of Antioch Mayor Sean Wright in Antioch, Calif., Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Jose Gongora-Pat is the brother of Luis Gongora-Pat who was killed by a police officer in San Francisco. An officer involved in the death of Luis Gongora-Pat was later hired by the Antioch Police Department, an action that has triggered a number of protests in the city. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
[Photos] Protest at Antioch Mayor Sean Wright's office
Jose Gongora-Pat and Adriana Camarena traveled from San Francisco to join protesters gathered at the business office of Antioch Mayor Sean Wright in Antioch, Calif., Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Jose Gongora-Pat is the brother of Luis Gongora-Pat who was killed by a police officer in San Francisco. An officer involved in the death of Luis Gongora-Pat was later hired by the Antioch Police Department, an action that has triggered a number of protests in the city. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
The mayor has been criticized for his silence on the matter of Officer Michael Mellone, who returned to the Antioch Police Department (APD) from the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) in 2019 on the heels of a suspension recommendation from the Department of Police Accountability (DPA) — San Francisco’s police watchdog agency. The suspension recommendation was in connection with the 2016 killing of a homeless man named Luis Gongora-Pat in the Mission District by SFPD officers — one of whom involved in the incident was Mellone. Antioch has come under fire recently as the national discussion around policing brought attention to the APD’s choice to rehire Mellone, who previously served the APD from 2006 to 2012.
Among the protesters on Wednesday morning was Jose Manuel Gongora-Pat, Luis’s brother. He traveled to Antioch from his home in San Francisco to help send a message to the city on its choice of Mellone.
“We are not here to ask, we’re here to demand,” said Jose, with translation assistance from Adriana Camarena. “Here in Antioch, the mayor has employed an officer named Michael Mellone, who is one of the killers of my brother, and (Mellone) should not be working here, especially with the mayor knowing his history.”
Camarena has accompanied the Gongora-Pat family to serve as an advocate and translator during their push for police reform.
“We have asked for accountability by all means necessary, from a civil trial to criminal cases,” she said. “We’ve gone before the International Human Rights Commission in Washington DC to denounce police impunity, and this is a perfect case of police impunity, where you see an officer like Michael Mellone, who has worked for four different police departments across three counties in the Bay Area and was still allowed to evade accountability.”
According to Councilmember Lamar Thorpe, a third-party investigation into Mellone’s background was launched weeks ago.
“I hear the concerns people are expressing,” Thorpe said. “I know the mayor had called for an investigation, and we have not yet been briefed on that, which is disappointing at this point. I feel like our hands are tied as a city council; we’re not getting the information we want.”
Thorpe continued to say that while he didn’t have access to the express details of Mellone’s history — pending the results of the promised investigation — he had heard many people speak at recent council meetings and came to learn that Antioch had previously settled lawsuits involving Mellone.
In 2015, KQED reported Mellone’s involvement with a 2011 federal lawsuit against Antioch and six officers, alleging “excessive force, unlawful search and seizure, assault, battery, false arrest and other civil claims.” The lawsuit claimed that Mellone, alongside the other officers, served a search warrant early Jan. 13, 2011, at Edrick Harvey’s Pittsburg home, during which time, they allegedly used force that included tackling, tasing, choking and slamming people in the home to the ground. Antioch settled the case in 2014, paying $135,000.
However, in the weeks before the protest, Antioch Councilmember Lori Ogorchock said that APD Chief Tammany Brooks had conducted a thorough investigation on Mallone prior to hiring him again in 2019.
“I believe my police chief does a very, very thorough investigation,” she said. “People were upset with him before, because he wasn’t hiring fast enough, and the reason he wasn’t hiring fast enough was because he was doing a thorough investigation.”
One protest organizer, Lacy (who provided no last name) said she’s concerned that the private investigation is being delayed until the one-year probation period since Mellone’s hire in 2019 sunsets.
“Next month, his probation ends, meaning it will be harder to remove (Mellone) from the force,” she said. “I believe (the mayor is) trying to run out the clock and use this as a postponement tactic … we’d like to see proactive action before we get there.”
As of press time, nearly 3,000 signatures had appeared on an online petition calling for Mellone’s removal.
“It has been a tragedy, especially for my mother — to have a son taken away in this manner with such brutality from the police,” Jose continued, who said he’d had the kind of closeness common in twins with his brother. “I have been in a lot of pain.”
Wright and Brooks did not return repeated requests for comment.
