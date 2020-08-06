As COVID-19 continues and the pandemic stretches into the fall, state and county orders are very clear: community gatherings are prohibited in outdoor places including recreational team sports, contact sports and social parties.
Antioch residents are reminded to use city parks and trails for exercise and socially distant activities with families only.
The city has received many reports of large unpermitted gatherings in parks, as well as teams and spectators meeting for sporting events,” said Nancy Kaiser, Parks and Recreation Director. “Parks are essential to physical and mental well-being, but it is important that we all follow state and county health orders to keep the virus from spreading.”
The State of California public health directives prohibit professional, social and community gatherings, because they pose an especially high danger of transmission and spread of COVID-19. Gatherings are defined as meetings or other events that bring together persons from multiple households at the same time for a shared or group experience in a single room, space, or place such as an auditorium, stadium, arena, large conference room, meeting hall, or other indoor or outdoor space.
Contra Costa County also prohibits public events and gatherings as well as recreational team sports. According to the county, the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors used its emergency powers under state law to pass Urgency Ordinance No. 2020-21 on July 28. This urgency ordinance establishes administrative fines for violations of public health orders pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic. The ordinance may be enforced in cities and districts within the county.
Residents are encouraged to stay connected with the City of Antioch by following the daily announcements posted on the website www.antiochca.gov. For more information about park use and the activities allowed at this time, call the Recreation Department at 925-776-3050.
