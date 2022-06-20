Antioch – Advocates will hold a rally on at noon on Wednesday, June 22, at Delta Pines Apartments, 2301 Sycamore Drive, to demand safe and affordable housing and an immediate stop to what critics call 'exorbitant' rent increases Low-income tenants at Delta Pines Apartments and Casa Blanca Apartments, two government-subsidized affordable housing buildings, are facing potential displacement after their corporate landlord recently raised monthly rents by as much as $500.
Before the rally, an expected up to 50 participants will gather in the Lowe’s parking lot at nearby 1951 Auto Center Drive at 11:45 a.m., then walk to Delta Pines Apartments while holding signs and chanting. Residents of Delta Pines, Casa Blanca, and residents with ECRG will speak about their first-hand experiences with unaffordable rents, fears of eviction, and alleged landlord harassment.
The rally is organized by ECRG, First 5 Contra Costa, and The Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment (ACCE).
Rocheall Pierre, an Antioch resident and member of East County Regional Group (ECRG) who will speak at the rally, said the lack of stable housing 'is a threat to our basic humanity. Living in Antioch challenges every parent, no matter where they’re from or what their income is, to find a secure and dignified place to raise their family. I live in a corporate-owned building, and I’m paying $1,800 for a one-bedroom apartment for me and my son. After rent, there’s not enough left over to cover emergency expenses. I’ve had to get payday loans, which puts me further in debt. Antioch’s housing system is broken, and it prioritizes landlords over local families.”
Rhea Elina Laughlin is Community Engagement Program Officer at First 5 Contra Costa. “Everyone needs a safe, stable, healthy place to call home, and this is especially important for young children,” she said. “Young children's early experiences are critical for their future learning and well-being. These egregious rent hikes and Antioch’s lack of affordable housing has only made worse the city’s deeply rooted racial and economic inequities and endangers the well-being of our children and the community as a whole. Local tenant protection policies are urgently needed.”
Advocates will demand that Antioch city leaders enact these policy recommendations. On June 14, the Concord City Council passed a new tenant anti-harassment policy. The policy puts in place new protections for renters facing abusive landlords who threaten, harass, and intimidate them. Landlords who violate the policy can be fined.
Residents at the rally will also speak out for the inclusion of strong tenant protections in the housing aspect of the city’s General Plan. The housing part, which is only updated once every eight years, outlines how the city will meet its housing goals and is an opportunity to address past inequities.
