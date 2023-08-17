Editor’s Note: A press release from Antioch Police’s acting chief, Joe Vigil, was released on Aug. 17 regarding the FBI raid and arrest of current and former officers in connection with an ongoing investigation. Below is the text verbatim
Today’s announcement reporting the arrest of current and former APD officers is disheartening and undermines the incredible work our staff does on a daily basis. Any police officer who breaks public trust must be held accountable, especially because our effectiveness relies heavily on confidence and support from our community.
I would like to thank the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office, California Department of Justice, and United States Attorney’s Office for their diligence in this investigation. From the beginning of this investigation, our administration has been fully cooperating with these agencies, and will continue to do so. No individual – including a police officer – is above the law.
