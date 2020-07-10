The Antioch Unified School District (AUSD) decided at its June 8 board meeting to begin the 2020-2021 academic year on Sept. 1.
But unlike neighboring districts, which made decisions this week on whether they would continue with distance learning or adopt a hybrid model, AUSD aims to offer families a choice in September. In the coming weeks, the district will host informational webinars so parents can select the best option: hybrid or distance learning.
However, a hybrid model is not a promised option for families at this point.
Material in the district’s preliminary hybrid model indicated, “If, due to state or county restrictions, or a collective decision is made not to reopen our schools for modified in person instruction, AUSD is prepared to open with a revised and fully developed model for distance learning.” To find information on the preliminary hybrid model, visit https://tinyurl.com/DraftReopeningPlan.
“I know that many families are anxious about what the 2020-2021 school year will look like,” wrote AUSD Superintendent Stephanie Anello in a letter dated July 9. “Please know that all final decisions will be made following the latest guidelines from County Health and the Center for Disease Control. That being said, our ultimate goal if possible, is to offer parents options so that each family can choose what they think is best for their family.”
Whether or not hybrid becomes a viable option, all parents will still have the option to continue full distance learning with their children at the start of the school year.
Links to the webinars will be posted on the AUSD homepage at www.antiochschools.net. The webinars will be recorded and will also be posted on the AUSD website.
Webinars will be held in English, July 16, at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.; and in Spanish, July 21, at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. There will also be a webinar for special education, July 22, at 2 p.m.
