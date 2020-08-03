The Antioch Unified School District (AUSD) today announced it will return to school on Sept. 1 with 100% distance learning.
The following is AUSD Superintendent Stephanie Anello's letter to families in its entirety:
Dear Antioch Unified School District Parent/Guardian:
I hope this finds you well. Now that the school year starts in approximately four weeks, I wanted to update you on our plans for the 2020-2021 school year. While we had hoped to offer both an in-person hybrid learning program as well as a distance learning plan for students when school starts on September 1st, recent health indications – especially as they relate to Governor Newsom’s guidance for schools, indicate that in-person learning will not be a possibility. Rather, all students will be starting in distance learning. We will evaluate whether it will be possible to begin in person learning at the end of the first school quarter, October 30, 2020.
As distance learning begins September 1, 2020, I want to assure our families that it will look very different than distance learning in the Spring. Each day, students will have in-person synchronous learning with their teachers as well as some independent work to complete. We are currently working collaboratively with our labor groups to finalize a memorandum of understanding (MOU). Additionally, I want to reassure families that our instructional model for distance learning meets all of the legal requirements of Senate Bill (SB) 98. If you have not yet had a chance to view our parent webinars regarding distance learning, please feel free to do so at your earliest convenience. The webinars can be viewed in both English and Spanish and are located under the “AUSD News” heading on our AUSD website: https://www.antiochschools.net/.
When school begins on September 1, 2020, all students will need a technology device. Students will be able to use their own devices. However, if students need to borrow a device, a schedule for device pick-up is below. Laptop pick-up will take place at Diablo Vista Elementary School located at 4791 Prewett Ranch Road, Antioch.
We will continue to communicate with families over the next month to ensure a successful re-opening for the 2020-2021 school year. We are in the process of creating a parent/family toolkit for distance learning that will be updated regularly. The Toolkit can be viewed on the “Parents” tab of our website at https://www.antiochschools.net/domain/3007. Currently, the Toolkit contains information regarding learning platforms, grading, schedules, etc. and will be updated regularly.
We encourage you to set up an Aeries portal account if you have not already done so. The parent portal will allow you to look at your child’s attendance and grades. If you need help setting up your account, please contact your child’s school. School offices should be open by next week at the latest.
In addition, the District is transitioning to the Remind app for parent communication. Remind is a classroom communication tool that makes it easy to stay involved with your child’s learning. We are creating accounts for all parents, students, and educators. Once the accounts are established, you will receive an email or text message from Remind.
In closing, please know that we recognize the challenge that COVID-19 restrictions are placing on our families and we want to continue to be a point of support. In the next week or two, please look for updates that are specific to your child’s school that will be coming from your school’s administration. These communications will include information regarding registration, student schedule, curriculum pick-up, school pictures, etc.
Thank you, as always, for your continued support as we work to make the best decisions possible to ensure the safety of our students and staff during this very difficult time.
Very sincerely yours,
Stephanie Anello
Superintendent
