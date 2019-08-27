The Antioch Schools Education Foundation will host its 12th annual Mary Allan Fellows Awards on Tuesday, Sept. 17, which honor top teachers in the Antioch Unified School District.
Mary Allan (the awards’ namesake) said she and the committee were overjoyed with the many nominations of strong teachers and were delighted to visit each educator in his/her classroom.
This year seemed to be a year of particular “intention, commitment and (focus) on the individual needs of students,” said Allan, adding she remains impressed by everyone’s passion and humbleness in the important roles each plays in a student’s life.
The Fellows winners are: Jose Cumagun, Bruce Ellison and Kiel Olff, all from Deer Valley High; Marlein Jeans, Sutter Elementary; and DarVisa Marshall, from Antioch Middle, who is also the AUSD Teacher of the Year.
Finalists are: Erich Bartel, from Park Middle; Ashley Garcia, from Antioch Middle; Kathi Libbey, from Live Oak High; and Tim Mays and Rebecca Quinones, both from Antioch High.
Semifinalists are: Shirley Bull, from Turner Elementary; Mary Jane Grove, from Jack London Elementary; Pat MacBeath, from Mno Grant Elementary; Amelia Nevis, from Deer Valley High; Raymond Ochoa and Natilie Petersen, from Park Middle; Vicki O’Connor, from Dozier-Libbey Medical High; and Julie Verhoek, from Sutter Elementary.
All will be spotlighted at the awards dinner at Lone Tree Golf and Event Center at 4800 Golf Course Road in Antioch. All educators and community members are welcome to attend. This year’s speaker is Samy D’Amico, a former AUSD educator.
“Born in Argentina and coming to America as a second-grader, D’Amico is well aware of the struggle of being a non-English learner," Allan said. "Since then, he has embraced his background and its cultural richness, keeping it at the forefront when interacting with students."
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Eventbrite. Tickets are $70 and must be purchased by Sept. 9.
