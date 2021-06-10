An 18-year-old Antioch woman died in a solo vehicle crash on Highway 4 in Antioch yesterday, according to a California Highway Patrol (CHP) news release.
Shortly after 10:15 a.m, the CHP found a 2000 Toyota Tundra had crashed and overturned on eastbound Highway 4, just west of Somersville Road, ejecting the lone occupant onto the roadway.
The victim, whose identity has not been released, was transported to John Muir Hospital in Concord, but later died.
It's believed she was not wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash, authorities said.
It is unknown at this time if alcohol or drugs were a factor in this collision, but the incident remains under investigation.
Witnesses to the collision or the events leading up to it, are encouraged to call the CHP at 925- 646-4980.
