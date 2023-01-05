Antioch woman faces murder charge in shooting death

Serico Justice, 37, is facing a felony murder charge with an enhancement in the shooting death of neighbor, Hannisha Willis, 31, that occurred at the 2300 block on Mandarin Way in Antioch Dec. 27, according to the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office.
Antioch police referred the case to the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office Dec. 28, with charges filed against Justice Dec. 29. Justice’s arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 13 at 1:30 p.m. in Martinez. Her bail has been set at $2 million.
Justice is awaiting arraignment in the Martinez Detention Facility for the charge with an enhancement of personally and intentionally discharging a firearm. Before the verbal and physical altercation between Justice and Willis, who lived next door to each other, Justice got a gun from her residence, according to a District Attorney’s press release.
