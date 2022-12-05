An Antioch man died after he was ejected from his vehicle during a collision at the intersection of James Donlon Boulevard and Silverado Drive Sunday, Dec. 4.
Antioch police said two vehicles collided just after 10 a.m. Emergency medical personnel pronounced the man, who was ejected from his overturned vehicle, dead at the scene, according to a press release.
The driver and passenger of the other vehicle received medical attention at a local hospital for complaints of pain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.