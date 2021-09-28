Two people were arrested and a third is at large after an alleged armed robbery and subsequent assault with a deadly weapon in Antioch Tuesday morning.
Police arrested 22-year-old Isaiah Taylor and an unidentified 17-year-old, but a third suspect, described as a young black male wearing a black, hooded sweatshirt, remains on the loose, authorities said.
The trio are believed to have robbed a business in the 2200 block of A Street, before shooting at a victim of the robbery just before 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Police believe the suspects opened fire on the victim multiple times as the victim chased the suspects in his vehicle from the A Street business onto the Antioch Water Treatment Plant grounds following the alleged robbery.
No injuries were reported.
Police apprehended two of the suspects as they fled on foot through the water treatment plant onto Lone Tree Way.
Nearby Park Middle School was locked down for about a half hour as a precaution while police searched unsuccessfully for the third suspect, who they believe was never on the school grounds.
Taylor was booked into county jail for armed robbery and assault with a deadly weapon, while the 17-year-old suspect was booked into juvenile hall on the same charges.
Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at 925-778-2441. Anonymous tips may also be sent to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.