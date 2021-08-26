A 39-year-old Antioch resident was killed Aug. 25 after a vehicle struck his all-terrain vehicle near the Viera Avenue intersection.
The original call, received by dispatch at roughly 5:30 a.m, described the incident as involving a pedestrian, according to the statement released by the department. However, when police arrived on the scene it was discovered that the injured party had been riding an ATV on Wilbur Avenue in the vicinity of Viera Avenue.
“Police and medical personnel responded immediately and located a 39-year-old Antioch resident unresponsive and suffering major injuries,” Sgt. Ted Chang of the APD Traffic Unit wrote in the report. “Life saving measures were attempted but he succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The ATV rider was not wearing a helmet and appeared to be in the middle of the roadway.”
Police said drugs and alcohol were not considered to be factors in the collision. The driver of the involved vehicle stayed on the scene following the accident and was described as cooperative.
The Antioch Police Department is asking anyone with information to call their non-emergency line at 925-778-2441 or to text any tips to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.
