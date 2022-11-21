Antioch makes interim police chief permanent

After serving 6 months as Interim Police Chief in Antioch, Steven Ford, Ph.D. has officially been named to the position permanently, according to a press release from the Antioch Police Department, Thursday, November 17.
Ford comes to the position with 32 years of experience with the San Francisco Police Department. He was instrumental in leading major law enforcement reform efforts during his time with the former department. Ford served in several assignments in Operations, Investigations, Administration, Special Operations-Homeland Security, and Professional Standards-Strategic Management bureaus, according to the Antioch police website. He is also on the faculty of San Francisco City College and San Francisco State University where he instructs administration of justice courses and course work in the Master of Public Administration program, a professional degree specifically designed for leadership development in the public and nonprofit sectors.
The Antioch police website describes Ford as “a highly accomplished, knowledgeable and hands-on law enforcement leader and academic administrator with extensive formal education, exceptional administrative/communication skills and extensive university administrative experience.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.