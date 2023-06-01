The Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office has filed a two-count felony complaint against a Hercules man in the murder of Oscar Arellano Laredo, 37, in Pleasant Hill on April 3.
Co-defendant Angelo Martinez Delacruz, 32, of Antioch was arraigned on assault with a firearm and had a preliminary hearing on June 1 in Martinez, the DA’s office said in a press release.
At 1:15 a.m., on April 3 Pleasant Hill Police received reports of shots fired on the 1900 block of Contra Costa Boulevard. When officers arrived on the scene, they found Laredo lying on the ground in a parking lot with a gunshot wound to his head. Emergency medical personnel arrived shortly after, but Laredo died at the scene, officials said.
An investigation into the incident revealed that a dispute in a nearby bar involving friends of the shooter and victim preceded the shooting. Witnesses also reported to police that the suspect fled in a vehicle shortly after the murder, the release stated.
Police identified the vehicle and its owner – who matched witness descriptions of the shooter – as Andre Aaron Barocio, 34. Law enforcement officials in Mexico arrested Barocio on May 21 and he was transported back to the Bay Area where he was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on May 25.
His arraignment was May 26 in Martinez. In addition to the murder charge, Barocio faces a second felony for suspected possessing a firearm by a felon and a special allegation for the personal and intentional discharge of a firearm.
(0) comments
