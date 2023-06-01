District Attorney Office logo
The Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office has filed a two-count felony complaint against a Hercules man in the murder of Oscar Arellano Laredo, 37, in Pleasant Hill on April 3.

Co-defendant Angelo Martinez Delacruz, 32, of Antioch was arraigned on assault with a firearm and had a preliminary hearing on June 1 in Martinez, the DA’s office said in a press release.

At 1:15 a.m., on April 3 Pleasant Hill Police received reports of shots fired on the 1900 block of Contra Costa Boulevard. When officers arrived on the scene, they found Laredo lying on the ground in a parking lot with a gunshot wound to his head. Emergency medical personnel arrived shortly after, but Laredo died at the scene, officials said.

