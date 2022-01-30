An unidentified 34-year-old Antioch man was arrested on Jan. 29 in connection with death of his 15-year-old son and 30-year-old female friend, Antioch police said.
Police found the victims unresponsive inside a home on the 2100 block of Lemon Tree Way at about 8:15 p.m., after a neighbor asked police to check on their neighbor, who had not been heard from in several days.
Both victims suffered from obvious trauma, and the incident was determined to be a homicide, police said.
The suspect was apprehended by Redwood City police at a Redwood City train station after Antioch police developed a suspect description and broadcasted it to Bay Area law enforcement agencies, authorities said.
The investigation determined that the 34-year-old suspect was in a relationship with the 30-year-old female, and the 15-year-old male was the suspect’s biological son, police said.
No other information is being released at this time, including the names of the victims or suspect, police said.
“Heartbreaking incidents like this can have a profound effect on our community,” police said in a statement. "The Antioch Police Department would like to extend our deepest condolences to the families of this unspeakable tragedy.”
