MARTINEZ Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe pleaded no contest Tuesday to a driving under the influence misdemeanor charge.. A second charge was dropped, according to Ted Asregadoo, the public information officer to the Contra Costa County District Attorney
Pleading no contest means that you accept the conviction, but avoid a factual admission of guilt for the charge. In misdemeanor cases, however, that plea cannot be used against you as an admission of guilt in certain civil proceedings. A no-contest plea is also referred to as “nolo contendere.”
Thorpe was pulled over by California Highway Patrol on I-680 in Concord on March 19 at 1:15 a.m., according to the CHP’s statement later that day.
“Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe was charged with two misdemeanor counts of Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of alcohol on April 1, 2022,” the county District Attorney’s press release stated.
As part of the plea on Tuesday, Judge Rebecca Hardie ordered Thorpe to complete a three-month DUI diversion program, three years of probation and spend one day at the Sheriff’s Custody Alternative Facility (CAF) in Martinez, Asregadoo said Tuesday.
According to the sheriff’s website, the CAF “provides for public safety, maintains judicial confidence, and at the same time allows the offender to be contributing members of society while fulfilling their court-ordered sentences.”
Thorpe did not respond to calls for a comment on Tuesday. When charged in March, Thorpe wrote in a social media post, “I am deeply sorry by my lapse of judgement and I hope you can forgive me. Being your mayor is one of the greatest honors of my life and I am sorry if I have embarrassed you in any way.”
