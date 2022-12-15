Lamar Thorpe

THORPE

MARTINEZ Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe pleaded no contest Tuesday to a driving under the influence misdemeanor charge.. A second charge was dropped, according to Ted Asregadoo, the public information officer to the Contra Costa County District Attorney

Pleading no contest means that you accept the conviction, but avoid a factual admission of guilt for the charge. In misdemeanor cases, however, that plea cannot be used against you as an admission of guilt in certain civil proceedings. A no-contest plea is also referred to as “nolo contendere.”

Thorpe was pulled over by California Highway Patrol on I-680 in Concord on March 19 at 1:15 a.m., according to the CHP’s statement later that day.

