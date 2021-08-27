Antioch Police Department is saying goodbye to a familiar face as Chief Tammany Brooks prepares to move out of state.
Brooks has been hired as deputy chief of the Boise Police Department, the Boise PD announced in a press release dated Aug. 26. His start date is expected to be sometime in early October.
“Deputy Chief Tammany Brooks is a highly accomplished and experienced leader, current police chief, family man and community partner,” Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee said in the statement. “Chief Brooks’ humble personality, strong values and track record of building successful relationships with officers and his community make him a great addition to our department.”
Brooks joined the Antioch Police Department in 1995 as a high school dropout. While juggling a family and his job, Brooks returned to school and eventually received both a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree, in addition to numerous achievements in his field, such as graduating from the FBI National Academy.
“My wife and I visited Boise for the first time last September,“ Brooks said in a statement. “Two things immediately caught our attention: the natural beauty...and how incredibly friendly, warm and welcoming the people were. Within a matter of days, we knew this is where we wanted to call home.”
The Boise Police Department has expressed their excitement at Brooks’ appointment due to his 26 years of law enforcement experience and the strong focus on maintaining a positive relationship between the police and community that he made one of the tenets of his time as police chief in Antioch.
At press time Antioch Police Department had not responded to requests for comment.
