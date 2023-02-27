Antioch police have announced that they launched a new survey tool in their latest effort to help with public trust and safety.
Antioch Police partnered with Zencity, an Israeli-based software company to launch a public survey tool that will help the department better understand the needs of their community such as their concerns, attitudes and their overall trust in police officers. The survey tool will also enhance the department’s responsiveness to the community's stated priorities.
“We are showing a dedication to work in partnership with our community by gauging their feelings about safety and our delivery of police service,” Antioch Police Chief Steve Ford said in a statement in the press release on Friday. “This partnership with Zencity will be a great step toward understanding the needs and concerns of those we are privileged to serve.”
The survey started on Friday, gathering responses from residents in both English and Spanish, appearing in digital ads throughout the various social media platforms.
The new effort by the Antioch police department to try to better understand their community comes just about six months after a joint FBI and Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office investigation began into eight Antioch police officers for crimes of “moral turpitude.”
“I applaud forward-thinking leaders who understand that effective public safety in 2023 requires building trust with the community they serve as part of an overall effort to reduce crime,” Zencity CEO Eyal Feder-Levy said.
Zencity is a community-input platform used by local governments designed to hear more from residents to get meaningful and actionable insights. Zencity states that it does not collect information such as their name, address or any other identifying information.
