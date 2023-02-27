Antioch Police Department Logo NEW

Antioch police have announced that they launched a new survey tool in their latest effort to help with public trust and safety.

Antioch Police partnered with Zencity, an Israeli-based software company to launch a public survey tool that will help the department better understand the needs of their community such as their concerns, attitudes and their overall trust in police officers. The survey tool will also enhance the department’s responsiveness to the community's stated priorities.

“We are showing a dedication to work in partnership with our community by gauging their feelings about safety and our delivery of police service,” Antioch Police Chief Steve Ford said in a statement in the press release on Friday. “This partnership with Zencity will be a great step toward understanding the needs and concerns of those we are privileged to serve.”

