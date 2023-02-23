Antioch the only place to get pot in East County
Photo by Chris Campos

If you are looking to purchase cannabis products in East Contra Costa, you’ll have to drive to Antioch, which boasts two of the largest dispensaries in the county:

CoCo Farms Dispensary: 3400 Wilbur Lane, Antioch. According to their website, this company has operations in “Rio Vista, Vallejo, Antioch, Del Rey Oaks, Salinas, Santa Cruz, Union City and Concord. They offer in-house brands, along with trusted local brands to bring you quality cannabis at affordable rates. Choose from concentrates, tinctures, infused flower, carts, and more.” For more see: https://enjoythefarm.com/.

Delta Dispensary: 2101 W. 10th St., Suite J, Antioch. According to their website, the company is family owned and operated and it states, “We are proudly the first legal dispensary in Antioch. We offer an extensive inventory at fair prices. If you want top shelf, to the most bang-for-your-buck, we’ve got what you need. Edibles and pre-packed flower, to CBD for your pets, cannabis drinks, topicals, and more.” For more see https://www.deltadispensary.net/

