An Antioch woman died of her injuries after she was found lying on the sidewalk near Mandarin Way with a single gunshot wound to the head, Tuesday, Dec. 27. A suspect in the case has been arrested, police said.
The Antioch Police Department’s Dispatch Center began receiving 911 calls at 2:13 p.m. about a shooting at the 2300 block on Mandarin Way. Officers located the victim, later identified as Hannisha Willis, 31, who was taken to a local hospital via ambulance and was pronounced dead.
The Antioch police Investigations Bureau learned that prior to the shooting, there was a fight between Willis and the suspect, Serico Justice, according to a press release.
