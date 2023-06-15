An Antioch woman was stabbed to death early Thursday morning while the male suspect remains in a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Antioch police responded to the 2200 block of San Jose Drive to reports of a stabbing. When officers arrived, they found an unidentified 30-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man who were both suffering from stab wounds.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene while the male, who Antioch police have identified as the suspect in the incident, was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
