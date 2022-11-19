Antioch police arrested three juveniles after an attempted carjacking on Monday, Nov. 14.
Police responded to an armed carjacking call on the 200 block of Texas Street, the evening of Monday, Nov. 14.
When officers arrived, the victim, an unidentified 45-year-old man informed them that three juveniles tried to steal his vehicle. When the victim caught them in the act, one of the unidentified juveniles brandished a firearm, according to an Antioch Police press release.
Officers patrolled the area for about an hour, before spotting the stolen vehicle in the area of Sycamore and Auto Center drives.
The California Highway Patrol’s Air Operations' helicopter was overhead within minutes, helping Antioch police follow and monitor the movement of the stolen car as it traveled west on Highway 4. Officers conducted a traffic stop and took all three suspects into custody without incident.
A police search of the stolen vehicle yielded a rifle and a replica pistol.
Following their arrest, the suspects were transported to Juvenile Hall, according to the press release.
