Antioch Police Department Logo NEW

Antioch police arrested three juveniles after an attempted carjacking on Monday, Nov. 14.

Police responded to an armed carjacking call on the 200 block of Texas Street, the evening of Monday, Nov. 14.

When officers arrived, the victim, an unidentified 45-year-old man informed them that three juveniles tried to steal his vehicle. When the victim caught them in the act, one of the unidentified juveniles brandished a firearm, according to an Antioch Police press release.

