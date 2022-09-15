Banner Up! 2022

Brentwood Press employees Eric Kinnaird, Sherrie Hamilton and Darby Gray created three of the 47 original banners that decorated Downtown Brentwood this summer for the local Banner UP! Program. Banner Up! is an annual fundraiser presented by the Art Guild of the Delta. This year’s profits will assist local artists, veterans and the Veterans Memorial Building. The banners will be auctioned off at a gala event Sept. 24 at the Veterans Memorial Building on 1st Street in Brentwood. Dinner catered by The Holy Smoker will be available from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dinner tickets can be purchased online at https://rb.gy/yw355j or at the Delta Gallery during open hours. The gala is free and will open to the public at 7 p.m. It features live music from 4 x West, and the drawings and auction will start at 8 p.m. To view a gallery of the banners, visit www.artguildofthedelta.org/banner-up-gallery.
