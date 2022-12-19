Antioch Police Department Logo NEW

A 16 year-old male was shot and killed at Williamson Ranch Park at 5000 Lone Tree Way in Antioch, Saturday, Dec. 17.

Shortly before 11:30 a.m., Antioch Police Dispatch Center started to receive calls reporting gunshots fired, according to a police press release.

Police found the unidentified boy at the east end of the parking lot and administered first aid while emergency crews were called. The victim was taken to a local hospital but died shortly after arrival of his unspecified wounds, the release stated.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
2
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription