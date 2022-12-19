A 16 year-old male was shot and killed at Williamson Ranch Park at 5000 Lone Tree Way in Antioch, Saturday, Dec. 17.
Shortly before 11:30 a.m., Antioch Police Dispatch Center started to receive calls reporting gunshots fired, according to a police press release.
Police found the unidentified boy at the east end of the parking lot and administered first aid while emergency crews were called. The victim was taken to a local hospital but died shortly after arrival of his unspecified wounds, the release stated.
Before officers arrived, a dark sedan was seen speeding away from the scene. Preliminary investigation determined that the victim, along with another person, walked to the park to meet with the occupants of the sedan. Not long after, several shots were fired from and/or around the vehicle, according to the press release.
The second person, also a juvenile, was seen running towards the nearby Walmart. With the assistance of several residents, officers quickly detained the juvenile, the press release stated. Once detained, it was found that the subject was carrying a loaded firearm.
Detectives are interviewing witnesses and residents in the area in an effort to identify the suspects or persons-of-interest. Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at 925-778-2441, or contact Detective Cox at 925-779-6866. You may also text a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.
(0) comments
