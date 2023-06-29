Brentwood police arrested a man last weekend who was passed out in his car on several charges.
Brentwood officers responded to a report on Saturday at about 9:30 a.m. about a man who was passed out in his car in the 1100 block of Arlington Way. Officers found Marcos Martinez Tovar, 29, of Antioch, passed out in the vehicle.
When Martinez Tovar woke up from the officers around him, Brentwood police say that he reached for something toward the side of his body. Officers discovered a loaded gun on him, along with a 30-round capacity magazine, several rounds of ammunition, a large sum of money, a small scale, a few cellphones, clear plastic Baggies, and several drugs including fentanyl.
