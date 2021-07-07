On the Fourth of July, the city of Antioch celebrated independence day with a bright and colorful presentation of varying sizes of fireworks. They lit up the sky in luminous explosions that could be heard in surrounding areas for miles. Not only was the location packed with people who gathered to watch the enchanting show, but even at a distance, there were many who enjoyed watching the performance.
“I thought the fireworks were cool this year,” said Oakley resident Devon Montoya. “And I was glad things were able to get a bit more normal this year.”
For many people, this celebration was more than just a festival to remember freedom from monarchy, but also new freedom from formerly existing lockdown restrictions in the face of the pandemic. As was common for a number of individuals, this holiday marked the first time in over a year that it was permissible by the state and county to gather with family members and friends in a larger group setting.
Montoya mirrored this idea when he explained, “It was surprising to see how many people went to see the show.”
“It was nice to get out and see so many people come together to celebrate the Fourth,” said Evan Cubero, a longtime Contra Costa County resident. “It was fun and a great way to enjoy watching fireworks with the family.” It was this sentiment that made itself known as a theme for numerous people celebrating the booming holiday.
Even in the face of an intense fire season, the show put on by the city of Antioch gave people a chance to safely celebrate the Fourth, as Trisha Barajas, co-owner of CITA Investment - Real Estate Service visiting from Los Angeles shared, “It was a great way to celebrate the Fourth without having our own fireworks, and my two young children loved the show.” Through careful considerations for both the community and public safety, the city of Antioch was able to put on a phenomenal celebratory show that was enjoyable for those who attended.
