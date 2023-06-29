With the Fourth of July on the horizon, local and county fire and law enforcement agencies are warning East County residents of the consequences of setting off fireworks illegally, including fines up to $1,000.
“All fireworks, regardless of type or labeling, are illegal in Contra Costa County,” a June 26 advisory on the county website reads. “Remember, there are no ‘Safe & Sane’ fireworks. Regardless of labeling, they are all dangerous and uncontrollable. The fireworks ordinance Chapter 44-2 of the County Ordinance Code, and numerous city ordinances have strengthened enforcement abilities.”
The fine for fireworks in Contra Costa County ranges from $500 - $1,000 depending on severity of the offense, according to Brentwood Police Capt. Walter O’Grodnick. The county advisory encourages residents to report the use of fireworks to their local law enforcement agency’s non-emergency line.
Some cities, such as Oakley, are taking more proactive measures in combating illegal displays..
“We are continuing our educational component of warning our residents of the hazards associated with fireworks,” Chief Paul Beard said via email on June 22 in which he noted that the awareness campaign will shift to one of enforcement starting on June 30.
The educational campaign included distribution of a flyer reminding residents that setting off fireworks in Oakley will result in a $1,000 fine, according to the Oakley municipal code, and that officers will be “diligently enforcing” violations.
“Historically, fireworks have been very disruptive in the City of Oakley,” the flyer reads in part. “Personal injuries and fires have occurred because of them. The explosive nature of fireworks also frightens pets and livestock animals. The Contra Costa County Animal Control Department gets challenged by an influx of calls each year because animals dig or jump out of yards and enclosures. Some animals are never reunited with their owners and some are injured, or worse. The Oakley Police Department, Oakley City Management and the City of Oakley City Council have all adopted a zero-tolerance stance regarding fireworks.”
Oakley’s Fourth of July enforcement strategy includes four officers dedicated to fireworks enforcement, according to Beard. These officers will be staffed on overtime during peak firework hours and will focus on issuing citations for that $1,000 amount to anyone observed setting off fireworks.
Residents are also encouraged to report any fireworks violations to the police department by calling 911 if it is an emergency (an injured person or an active fire), or 925-625-8060 for a non-emergency, Beard said.
