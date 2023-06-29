Brentwood Police Department Logo_EDITORIAL ART

With the Fourth of July on the horizon, local and county fire and law enforcement agencies are warning East County residents of the consequences of setting off fireworks illegally, including fines up to $1,000.

“All fireworks, regardless of type or labeling, are illegal in Contra Costa County,” a June 26 advisory on the county website reads. “Remember, there are no ‘Safe & Sane’ fireworks. Regardless of labeling, they are all dangerous and uncontrollable. The fireworks ordinance Chapter 44-2 of the County Ordinance Code, and numerous city ordinances have strengthened enforcement abilities.”

The fine for fireworks in Contra Costa County ranges from $500 - $1,000 depending on severity of the offense, according to Brentwood Police Capt. Walter O’Grodnick. The county advisory encourages residents to report the use of fireworks to their local law enforcement agency’s non-emergency line.

