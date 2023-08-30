Delta Veterans Group
Photo courtesy of Delta Veterans Group

The Delta Veterans Group will present Stand Down on the Delta, a homeless veterans’ “Hand Up” event from Sept. 8-11 at the Contra Costa County Fairgrounds in Antioch.

It provides homeless veterans a range of services and resources, including food, clothing, medical and dental care, housing and job placement, veterans treatment court, and counseling for drug, alcohol, and mental health.  

“These events provide a safe and supportive environment for homeless veterans to access services and resources that can help them improve their lives,” said Delta Veterans Group President J.R. Wilson. “Overall, Stand Downs can be an important resource for homeless veterans in the San Francisco Bay Area, providing them with the support and assistance they need to rebuild their lives and regain their independence.”  

