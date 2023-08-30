The Delta Veterans Group will present Stand Down on the Delta, a homeless veterans’ “Hand Up” event from Sept. 8-11 at the Contra Costa County Fairgrounds in Antioch.
It provides homeless veterans a range of services and resources, including food, clothing, medical and dental care, housing and job placement, veterans treatment court, and counseling for drug, alcohol, and mental health.
“These events provide a safe and supportive environment for homeless veterans to access services and resources that can help them improve their lives,” said Delta Veterans Group President J.R. Wilson. “Overall, Stand Downs can be an important resource for homeless veterans in the San Francisco Bay Area, providing them with the support and assistance they need to rebuild their lives and regain their independence.”
The Stand Down on the Delta is a biennial event, which to date has helped 1,454 veterans and their families since its inception in 2015. According to Wilson, over 23,000 meals have been served, 1,100 pairs of boots, 1,500 sleeping bags, 1,300 pairs of new jeans have been given, $500,000 has been provided in dental care, and over 200 veterans have been taken fishing on the Delta shores, while also helping many more veterans find permanent housing. Wilson says that these Stand Downs restore a sense of community by bringing together various organizations and individuals that are dedicated to serving homeless veterans, while also providing veterans with an opportunity to connect with other veterans.
“We work with over 70 different organizations during our four day event, and provide these services with the goal of establishing a firm foundation from which they can then use to serve others,” said Wilson. “In September 2019, over 850 volunteers from around the state of California and even as far as South Carolina came to Antioch to help us provide these great services to our veterans.”
Set-up begins for the 2023 event on Tuesday, Sept. 5. Organizers said volunteers are sought to help with set-up and tear-down, as well as at the event. It is open to the public on Saturday, Sept. 9as part of their “Veterans Served Their Country and Veterans Serve Their Communities" initiative, but will be limited to veterans on Friday, Sept. 8, Sunday, Sept. 10 and Monday, Sept. 11.
“We are very inclusive and very welcoming to everyone that attends,” said Wilson. “We want to give our veterans a new mission of service, to serve their communities beyond their own neighborhoods.”
