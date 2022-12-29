From toys to telehealth in Antioch, Jocelynn Scott

The Family Justice Center in Antioch was filled with holiday spirit in mid-December as dozens of toys and presents were dropped off for local families in need.

Volunteers at Contra Costa Medical Career College and Kaiser Permanente adopted 22 women and their families currently receiving services through the Family Justice Center. Gifts were purchased from each family’s wish list and dropped off at the Center. Families came up one by one to pick up about 250 donated items, including clothes, blankets, shoes, make up and toys.

“December is a nice time to work at the Family Justice Center,” said Executive Director Susun Kim. “The staff feel like Santa’s helpers.”

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription