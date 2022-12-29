The Family Justice Center in Antioch was filled with holiday spirit in mid-December as dozens of toys and presents were dropped off for local families in need.
Volunteers at Contra Costa Medical Career College and Kaiser Permanente adopted 22 women and their families currently receiving services through the Family Justice Center. Gifts were purchased from each family’s wish list and dropped off at the Center. Families came up one by one to pick up about 250 donated items, including clothes, blankets, shoes, make up and toys.
“December is a nice time to work at the Family Justice Center,” said Executive Director Susun Kim. “The staff feel like Santa’s helpers.”
The Contra Costa Family Justice Center serves victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse, elder abuse and human trafficking with locations in Richmond, Concord and Antioch.
Kim said that the number of victims seeking help stays steady during the holidays.
“We find that some people prioritize differently during this time and delay seeking help,” Kim said. “Other times, we see a pattern that right after Christmas, there are increased domestic violence conflicts related to substance abuse. We make sure we stay open around the holidays.”
Local residents, who are the victims of a violent crime or interpersonal conflict, can call or come into the Family Justice Center to receive free services. The staff connects them to resources such as medical treatment, law enforcement agencies, family law attorneys, therapy and mental health services.
After assisting with the initial crisis, the team’s long-term goal is safety and stability through connections to education, professional and workplace development, as well as community support groups.
About 70% of their clients are very low income. Data is calculated through each victim completing the Shared Welcome Form that asks for voluntary, self-reported income. Tax returns or bank statements are not required.
“Domestic violence happens to anyone, but people with money and resources often have a network of support. Our clients, the majority of whom are immigrant women, don’t know how to get help.”
Each year, the Family Justice Center has served dozens of Brentwood families – that number increasing, when the Antioch location opened three years ago. In 2018/’19, they served 65 Brentwood families. In 2019/’20, they served 95; and in 2020/’21, they served 114. This past year, they served 99 families specifically from Brentwood.
Last year, the Family Justice Center rolled out a telehealth program to their clients, offering free health care from any phone or computer. TeleCARE is available by walk-in or calling the Center. “It’s groundbreaking and earth shattering,” Kim said. “The program, which requires no insurance or paperwork, is the first of its kind in the country.”
Any victim of an interpersonal or violent crime can access urgent care physicians for any medical reason, from emergency to prescription refills. Staff at the Center directly access physicians’ schedules and make the telehealth appointments. The doctors, who work at either Sutter Delta or John Muir, are part of a volunteer program called Vituity.
“You can receive medical care as soon as you are ready without the need to travel, which is especially helpful if transportation is an issue,” Kim said. She added that a person can often get quicker service at an ER if they need to be seen in person, after the virtual appointment.
The program was started by William Francis, MD, Assistant Medical Director, Family Violence Prevention and Pediatrics, at the Sutter Delta Emergency Department in Antioch. He had been working to develop the pioneer TeleCARE program for several years.
Additionally, the Center serves as an official Trauma Recovery Center, offering state-contracted, free mental health services to victims of an interpersonal or violent crime, ages 6 and up. Services include trauma-focused mental health counseling, psychiatric evaluations, medication management and case management.
Through a grant they received in July 2021, the Center offers up to 20 therapy sessions with licensed or qualified therapists at no charge. As with the telehealth services, no insurance is required, and the appointments have no paperwork.
The Contra Costa Family Justice Center is able to offer the services free of charge through funding received from state contracts and foundation grants. Those contracts include: California Crime Victim compensation fund, California Office of Emergency Services’ Alliance to End Abuse Collective impact contract, Contra Costa County Employment and Human Services fund, John Muir Beyond Violence (West and East County focus), Sutter Delta Community Benefit (East County focus) and Contra Costa Regional Health Foundation (seed funding for TeleCARE and currently in round 2 of funding).
The Contra Costa Family Justice Center has three locations: West Center in Richmond at 256 24th St., Central Center in Concord at 2151 Salvio St., Suite 201 and East Center in Antioch at 3501 Lone Tree Way, Suite 4.
