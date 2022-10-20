Has anyone seen Lamar Thorpe?

Mayor Lamar Thorpe is a wanted man. A court wants him to show up for a DUI hearing in December. City residents want him to show up for a City Council meeting. But for now, he remains the missing man.
At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, Thorpe cast two votes via Zoom call with the video muted. He did not attend in person nor did he participate in any council discussions or offer any comments.
City residents called him “coward” for avoiding the public Tuesday night. Other supporters have called attacks on Thorpe “a lynching.”
If you thought the national political climate was overheating, you haven’t been keeping track of the temperature in East Contra Costa County.
Was the heat rising because of the council’s split between progressives and conservatives? Was it Thorpe’s DUI charge? Or was it a $350,000 settlement for a sexual harassment suit?
On March 19, Thorpe was arrested while driving in Pleasant Hill at 1:15 a.m. He was subsequently charged with two misdemeanors for driving under the influence. He initially entertained a not-guilty plea. On social media, the mayor apologized for his behavior and admitted to drinking and driving. “Although I never felt inhibited by the drink I had with my dinner, I’m deeply sorry for the lapse in judgment and I hope that you can forgive me,” Thorpe said in a video message on Twitter.
At a hearing last week, Thorpe’s lawyer, William O’Malley, indicated that his client intends to change his plea at a hearing Dec. 13. His options would be to plead guilty or no contest, which legally is not an admission of guilt, but the defendant is at the mercy of the court. Either one would result in a conviction. O’Malley did not respond to a request for a comment Friday.
What also raised the heat on Thorpe was the release this month of an investigative report on Thorpe’s actions in his previous job as executive director of the Los Medanos Community Healthcare District (LMCHD).
Two employees of the district accused Thorpe of sexual harassment in September 2021. Jocelyn Munoz of the district authored a letter to Patt Young, the president of the district’s Board of Directors alleging she was subjected to a hostile work environment and harassment during her employment with the district. Several of her allegations pertained to Thorpe, then the executive director. On Sept. 7, 2021, Jasmine Cisneros, another employee of LMCHD, authored a letter to Young alleging harassment and inappropriate conduct by Thorpe.
A lawyer retained by the health district, Lisa Banayat, initiated an investigation and conducted multiple interviews which led to a report stating that Thorpe’s behavior towards Munoz and Cisneros was inappropriate. The employees reported Thorpe drinking heavily, making frequent inappropriate comments and unwelcome touching. Thorpe denied the claims.
Later, the Los Medanos health district was dissolved and absorbed by the county. In April of this year, Banayat’s report was submitted to the county Board of Supervisors.
On Sept. 19, the Board of Supervisors, in its capacity as successor agency to the Los Medanos healthcare district approved an out-of-court settlement relating to claims submitted by Cisneros and Munoz against the district and its former executive director, Thorpe. The total amount of the settlement of both claims was $350,000, including attorneys’ fees and costs. Of the settlement amount, $321,000 was paid by the former district’s liability insurance carrier. The remaining settlement amount of $29,000 was paid from the Los Medanos Community Healthcare fund, as an insurance deductible payment. The settlement includes a release and waiver of all claims by Cisneros and Munoz against the district, the former executive director, and the county. The settlement also avoids potentially expensive federal court litigation relating to the claims.
The Press has made multiple efforts to get the mayor to comment or agree to an interview. He has declined to respond.
A campaign to recall Thorpe begun in 2021 ended in May 2022 when backers failed to gain the required number of signatures.
A recent effort by City Council member Mike Barbanica to censure Thorpe has also failed to gather a council majority. Council member Lori Ogorchock has called on the mayor to resign but Thorpe has maintained the backing of council members Monica Wilson and Tamisha Torres-Walker.
The progressive council majority of Thorpe, Wilson and Torres-Walker has pushed a broad range of reforms on the Antioch police department. Amid their campaign to purchase police body cameras came a series of controversial in-custody deaths, the resignation of the police chief and, most recently, a county and FBI investigation into eight Antioch police officers. All were placed on administrative leave.
In March, the county District Attorney’s Office announced a criminal investigation involving officers with both the Pittsburg and Antioch police departments. Prosecutors said the investigation involves a “broad range of offenses” and “crimes of moral turpitude,” but no further details about the offenses were available.
In other actions at the Oct. 11 meeting the City Council voted to support plans for a downtown Veterans Park, and a vote to extend remote meetings failed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.