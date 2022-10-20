Has anyone seen Lamar Thorpe?

Photo by Melissa van Ruiten

Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe speaks at an Oct. 18 celebration following Antioch City Council’s decision to pass rent control ordinances as part of the city’s Oct. 11 meeting.

Mayor Lamar Thorpe is a wanted man. A court wants him to show up for a DUI hearing in December. City residents want him to show up for a City Council meeting. But for now, he remains the missing man.

At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, Thorpe cast two votes via Zoom call with the video muted. He did not attend in person nor did he participate in any council discussions or offer any comments.

City residents called him “coward” for avoiding the public Tuesday night. Other supporters have called attacks on Thorpe “a lynching.”

