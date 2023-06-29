The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for East County and the rest of the Bay Area from Friday through Sunday as residents prepare for the Fourth of July.
Temperatures along the Delta are forecast to reach the mid-90s on Friday, then the upper 90s to near or above 100 degrees on Saturday – the hottest day – then back down to the mid-90s on Sunday, the weather service said in its advisory.
The statement also said that while these temperatures in late June and early July are normal for East County in a given year, they will feel warmer because of the below-normal temperatures in recent months.
