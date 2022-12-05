As the weather turns colder, residents are turning to their fireplaces to cozy up their homes. While some newer homes have gas fireplaces, older homes still rely on wood-burning appliances, which can come with some significant hazards if operated incorrectly.
Two in five home heating equipment fires involved equipment that relied upon a solid fuel, such as wood-burning or pellet stoves or wood-burning fireplaces. Fireplaces or chimneys were involved in 29 percent of fires caused by heating equipment. The vast majority of these fires were classified as confined fires that were limited in scope and did not extend beyond the chimney, according to the National Fire Protection Association.
The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District receives an average of a dozen calls for chimney/flue-related fires annually, according to Noell Crosse, Con Fire’s Public Education Coordinator. The majority of those calls occur between October and March.
One of the frequent causes of chimney fires is the ignition of creosote, a by-product of wood fires, which then gets left on the chimney lining. Over time, the creosote builds up and runs a higher risk of combustion, fire officials say. The best way to combat this is an annual inspection and a thorough cleaning before using your fireplace.
“It’s great to have a fire in your fireplaces, but you need to make sure that they get cleaned periodically,” says Craig Auzenne, Con Fire Battalion Chief. Auzenne stressed the importance of getting chimneys cleaned by a professional so that no residual material ignites and causes a bigger problem. Manufactured logs can also pose a problem because they tend to burn “dirty” and create a faster residue buildup, according to Auzenne.
“Generally, seasoned wood is seen as the most environmentally-friendly fuel and, therefore, the one that is the most widely recommended,” Crosse stated in an email. “However, it's important to use only dry wood.”
Another common cause of fireplace-related fires is mishandled ashes, according to Con Fire Public Information Officer Steve Hill. When cleaning a fireplace between uses, the ashes should always be allowed to cool completely before being removed, ideally with the fireplace doors closed. Once removed, ashes should be stored in a metal container at least 10 feet from the home. As an added precaution, water should be poured over the ashes before disposing of them.
Whether a wood-burning or a gas fireplace is being used, don't leave it burning overnight while everyone in the house is asleep, experts say.
“Unmonitored gas fireplaces can lead to dangerous, often fatal, outcomes,” Crosse stated. “The two most concerning outcomes of leaving a gas fireplace on for too long are a house fire or a gas leak.”
No matter what, Crosse said, make sure your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors in the home work so they can alert occupants to any possible hazards.
Here are six tips from Con Fire for maintaining your fireplace or woodstove safely:
Keep your fire safety equipment up to date.
Keep your chimney clean and have it inspected by a certified chimney specialist annually.
Burn proper fuel. No paper products, garbage, or leftover Christmas trees.
Keep screens, doors, and caps in place.
Remove ash from your fireplace and stove regularly. Ash from fireplaces can still remain hot, these ashes should be disposed of in a metal container and placed outside of the home (preferably 30 ft. from your house) and given time to sufficiently cool down before being discarded.
Know how to use your equipment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.