MARTINEZ – The legal quagmire sparked by revelations of racial texts at the Antioch Police Department has begun to hit the county budget. And the cost will not be cheap.
Calling it a “watershed moment” for the county, Public Defender Ellen McDonnell told the Board of Supervisors that she will be looking to add staff to handle the added load on her office.
“I don’t think we’ve seen the worst of it yet,” McDonnell said Monday.
District Attorney Diana Becton told the board Monday during budget presentations that she will be seeking to add four new attorneys to her staff to start reviewing past cases submitted by the Antioch Police Department.
Becton told supervisors that a minimum of 800 cases will have to be reexamined for incidents of implied bias. “Even completed convictions must be investigated,” Becton emphasized. She said “It will take several years to process all the cases involved in the scandal… They’re (Antioch police) costing us money.”
McDonnell earlier told the Antioch City Council. “We can’t downplay this issue. This isn’t a few officers. We’ve reviewed there are 45 officers on these text chains that are disclosed thus far. Forty-five Antioch police officers, 16 of them are in leadership roles. There’s an internal affairs officer that’s part of these texts, showing once again the police cannot police themselves.”
The investigation into the Antioch police followed an investigation into the Pittsburg police department after the D.A.’s office received a tip in September, 2021 that one of its officers was involved in illegal activities that also included other Pittsburg and Antioch officers, according to the East Bay Times. Part of that illegal activity reported was officers abusing the use of prescription testosterone supplements and submitting falsified college records.
Through two reports that have been released by the county D.A. office – one an overall report from all of texts that were sent from 2019 through early 2021 and one solely from an investigation into actions taken during a felony criminal case during that time – the police officers mentioned in the report were frequently saying racist remarks about suspects they were either investigating or took into custody. They also poked fun at suspects who they physically abused, sending photos of them in the hospital.
The findings of the investigation could compromise thousands of cases, possibly overturning them due to the racist nature of the texts, according to the report by the district attorney that says that the findings “documents potential dishonesty, perjury, abuse of authority, and the violation of individual’s civil rights.” Defense attorneys in cases involving the Antioch officers could use the racist texts as evidence of their bias in making arrests.
Sheriff David Livingston, giving his quarterly Oversight Report to the supervisors Monday, said “This type of activity is unacceptable at the Sheriff’s Department. We do hold people accountable. I’m pretty confident that this wouldn’t happen here.”
