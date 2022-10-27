National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, Oct. 29

The National Prescription Drug Take Back program is Saturday, Oct. 29.
The program is a free and anonymous service that lets the public dispose of expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs, the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
Both police department's are participating in the program from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Antioch police will be in the front lobby of the police department building on 300 L St. The Brentwood event is a drive-through at the police department building on 9100 Brentwood Blvd.
All locations will accept pills, patches, liquids along with e-cigarettes and vape pens once the batteries have been removed, the press release said.
Additional Contra Costa locations include:
– the Office of the Sheriff Muir Station on 1980 Muir Road in Martinez
– the Office of the Sheriff Bay Station on 5555 Giant Highway in Richmond
– the Office of the Sheriff Valley Station on 150 Alamo Plaza, #C, in Alamo
– the Danville Police Department on 510 La Gonda Way in Danville
– the Lafayette Police Department on 3471 Mt. Diablo Blvd. in Lafayette
-- the Orinda Police Department on 22 Orinda Way in Orinda.
The takeback is a partnership between the Antioch and the Brentwood Police Departments, the Drug Enforcement Administration, along with the county Sheriff’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.