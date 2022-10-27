National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, Oct. 29

The National Prescription Drug Take Back program is Saturday, Oct. 29.

The program is a free and anonymous service that lets the public dispose of expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs, the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release. 

Both police department's are participating in the program from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Antioch police will be in the front lobby of the police department building on 300 L St. The Brentwood event is a drive-through at the police department building on 9100 Brentwood Blvd. 

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription