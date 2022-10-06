Newsom signs bills that empower students

Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed legislation that empowers students to be more active in their education and community. Newsom also signed legislation increasing services and advancing equity throughout California’s public schools.
Senate Bills 997, 955, and 291 empowering students by:
- Providing a seat at the table in local accountability plan processes.
- Allowing an excused absence from school to participate in local community events.
- Adding two pupils with exceptional needs to the Advisory Commission on Special Education.
“California is putting our values into action by providing meaningful avenues for students to participate in local decision-making,” Newsom said. “Thanks to these new laws, students across California will now be more empowered to actively participate in decisions that impact their educational outcomes and communities.”
Newsom also signed Assembly Bill 2806, which ensures equitable treatment of children in state preschool and child care programs by prohibiting suspensions and expulsions except as a last resort. When a child is suspended or expelled, they do not receive the benefits that early learning and education provides and this disproportionately impacts toddlers and preschoolers of color, the governor said. The bill aims to change this and support California’s youngest learners.
