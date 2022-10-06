Newsom signs bills that empower students

Recent legislation signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom is meant to encourage students to take a more active role in both their education and their community.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed legislation that empowers students to be more active in their education and community. Newsom also signed legislation increasing services and advancing equity throughout California’s public schools.

Senate Bills 997, 955, and 291 empowering students by:

  • Providing a seat at the table in local accountability plan processes.
  • Allowing an excused absence from school to participate in local community events.
  • Adding two pupils with exceptional needs to the Advisory Commission on Special Education.

