Oakley AM/PM robbery suspect Bordelon arrested

Oakley Police arrested suspect Johnathan Bordelon on Sept. 25 in an armed robbery at the AM/PM on 2160 Laurel Road.
Police determined that the store clerk was robbed at gunpoint and they obtained video surveillance. All of the cash from the register and cigarettes were taken during the robbery, police said in a press release.
The suspect fled in a black Honda and officers identified the license plate number via the video surveillance. Oakley officers had Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office dispatchers broadcast the plate and Antioch Police located the vehicle on Highway 4.
Police chased Bordelon, 26, of Concord, who lost control and crashed during the vehicle pursuit. Bordelon was arrested, and stolen property and the firearm were recovered.
“I am very happy with how all of our officers performed and executed their duties during this investigation,” states Oakley Police Chief Paul Beard. “I wish to also extend my appreciation to the Antioch Police Department for the assistance they extended to us during this investigation.”
The AM/PM clerk identified Bordelon as the armed robber, police said in a press release.
During the investigation, police determined the identified vehicle had been stolen during a carjacking that occurred in Antioch earlier the previous day. The vehicle was returned to the owner and Bordelon was taken to the hospital for medical clearance before being booked into jail.
