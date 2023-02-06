OAKLEY -- Oakley police arrested three men on Feb. 6 after a resident on the 5000 block of Kelsey Lane reported that the men appeared to be stealing mail from residences.
The men – identified by police as Franklin Huffman, Jordan Hanson and Thomas Costa – were pulled over in a black sedan as part of a traffic stop, according to Chief Paul Beard. Huffman, 37, and Costa, 31, are residents of Antioch while Hanson, 26, of Pittsburg. All three were booked into the Martinez Detention Facility and the United States Postal Service was notified to help with the investigation.
“As our officers investigated this incident it was determined the rear passenger was on probation for theft related offenses,” Beard said in a statement later that day. “The rear passenger was asked to step out of the vehicle so a probation compliance check could be conducted. As the rear passenger stepped out of the vehicle our officers saw, in plain sight, many poorly hidden mail documents on the floorboard of the rear passenger compartment.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.