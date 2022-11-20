Construction is scheduled for parts of Lone Tree Way for the next month.
The sections of Lone Tree to be repaved from now until Dec. 15 are from Brentwood Boulevard to Virginia Drive and O'Hara Avenue to Medallion Drive, according to a press release from the city of Brentwood.
The project includes three curb ramps to make them compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, the press release said.
