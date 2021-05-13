The Rotary Clubs of Brentwood and Oakley are sponsoring the first Youth Poster Contest and is open to all middle and high school-aged students in East Contra Costa County.
Posters can be submitted through the contest deadline in September 2021 and the contest will culminate with events and exhibitions showcasing their talent in October and November, 2021.
"The Youth Poster Contest provides an unprecedented and very public platform to let the voice of our youth be heard," said Dan Torres, community services director for the Brentwood Rotary Club.
East County youth are invited to design a poster that communicates their hopes and concerns about social justice, women’s rights, immigration, discrimination, climate change, firearms regulation, bullying, and other issues important to them. Using creative ideas, expressive language, and art, youth will develop, either individually or in collaboration with others, a poster that informs, challenges, and inspires the community to take action and make a difference, especially in these troubling times. Over $2,500 in prizes will be awarded to the winners and their respective schools in middle and high school categories.
Bruce Burtch, producer of the original Marin County event, pro bono, said, “This is, first and foremost, a messaging contest, not an art contest. Posters are judged on the impact of the student’s message, and how they utilize creativity, expressive language, and original art to communicate that message.”
The Youth Poster Contest is unique in California, and possibly nationally, providing a highly public platform for youth to stand up and speak out about issues important to them. The 2021 Rotary Youth Poster Contest is presented in partnership with the Rotary Club of Oakley, Starry Nite Studios, Delta Gallery, and Art Guild of the Delta. Full contest details can be found at www.youthpostercontestbrentwoodCA.org. For more information or to become a partner please call Erin Summit at 510-304-6216
