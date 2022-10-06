Search for Alexis Gabe to use cadaver dogs after bones recently found in Pioneer not those of missing woman

Press file photo

Alexis Gabe has been missing since January.

Antioch police and Oakley police plan to use cadaver dogs in the Sierra foothills in the coming weeks as part of a continued effort to find Alexis Gabe, the Oakley woman missing since January.

Gwyn Gabe, Alexis’ father, had originally announced the police’s plans to use the dogs in a Sept. 28 Facebook post requesting members of the Bring Alexis Gabe Home group stay away from Old Defender Grade Road in Pioneer. However, on Oct. 3, Gwyn told the group that they were now free to search the area, as the police search was delayed because the detective in charge tested positive for COVID-19.

The search for Gabe first shifted focus to the Pioneer area following a letter Gwyn received from Antioch police on July 7 that included a timeline of events between Alexis’s Jan. 26 disappearance and the June 1 death of her ex-boyfriend, Marshall Curtis Jones, who police suspect killed her. Jones was killed in Kent, Wash. in a confrontation with law enforcement. Alongside the police timeline, Gwyn posted handwritten directions to an area in the Sierra foothills, allegedly written by Jones, to Facebook on July 8. The note was discovered during the execution of a search warrant, according to Oakley police Detective Tyler Horn and is believed to potentially lead to the location of Gabe’s body.

