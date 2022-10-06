Search for Alexis Gabe to use cadaver dogs after bones recently found in Pioneer not those of missing woman

Antioch police and Oakley police plan to use cadaver dogs in the Sierra foothills in the coming weeks as part of a continued effort to find Alexis Gabe, the Oakley woman missing since January.
Gwyn Gabe, Alexis’ father, had originally announced the police’s plans to use the dogs in a Sept. 28 Facebook post requesting members of the Bring Alexis Gabe Home group stay away from Old Defender Grade Road in Pioneer. However, on Oct. 3, Gwyn told the group that they were now free to search the area, as the police search was delayed because the detective in charge tested positive for COVID-19.
The search for Gabe first shifted focus to the Pioneer area following a letter Gwyn received from Antioch police on July 7 that included a timeline of events between Alexis’s Jan. 26 disappearance and the June 1 death of her ex-boyfriend, Marshall Curtis Jones, who police suspect killed her. Jones was killed in Kent, Wash. in a confrontation with law enforcement. Alongside the police timeline, Gwyn posted handwritten directions to an area in the Sierra foothills, allegedly written by Jones, to Facebook on July 8. The note was discovered during the execution of a search warrant, according to Oakley police Detective Tyler Horn and is believed to potentially lead to the location of Gabe’s body.
Since then, the search has turned up false leads.
Bones found on Sept. 28 in the Pioneer area that were believed to potentially belong to Gabe were confirmed on Oct. 3 by the Amador County Sheriff’s Office as animal bones.
“We responded to a call for service involving a reporting party finding a couple of small bones in the Pioneer area (of the Sierra foothills),” the agency wrote in a statement posted to social media by Gwyn. “There was animal hair around one of the bones, but out of an abundance of caution a forensic anthropologist was contacted. The forensic anthropologist was able to quickly determine that the bones did not come from a human. We do not have any bones in our possession believed to be human and we have not sent any out for DNA analysis.”
This marked the third time in recent days that remains have been found and determined to not belong to Gabe.
On Oct. 1, bones were found off of East Cypress Road in Oakley. Later that day, Gwyn reported that those were also animal bones. On Sept. 26, a woman’s body was found at a recycling center in Davis, but was determined to be that of a woman from Seattle, according to Gwyn.
The family is still offering a $100,000 reward for any information leading to the discovery of Gabe’s whereabouts or remains. Oakley City Council initially contributed $10,000 for information about Gabe’s disappearance, in April. The reward was increased when an anonymous donor pledged $50,000, with Oakley City Council increasing its contribution shortly after, putting the reward fund at $100,000 as of May 24.
