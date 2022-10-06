State awards $50 million for flood risk protection

The California Department of Water Resources (DWR) is awarding $50.4 million for 18 flood management and protection projects across the state, including the Sacramento River West Side Levee District. It will receive $9.3 million to improve riverside floodplain and reduce levee seepage while supporting migratory salmonids, improve aquatic habitat, and reduce local erosion.
This money will support local agency efforts to prepare for floods by planning and implementing risk reduction projects related to stormwater, flooding, mudslides, and flash floods. Although California is entering a fourth year of severe drought, climate extremes require preparing for the increased risk of flooding even during a drought, according to a press release from the state.
“This funding will help vulnerable communities across California protect their citizens, property, and infrastructure from increasing flood risks and help prepare for the new climate extremes we are facing,” said Gary Lippner, DWR Deputy Director of Flood Management and Dam Safety. “As we have seen from recent flooding events across the country, floods can strike communities at any time. DWR is proud to work with our community partners to increase their flood and climate resilience at the local level.”
Projects funded include 13 implementation projects and five planning and monitoring projects. The money was awarded through the Floodplain Management, Protection, and Risk Awareness grant program and prioritized economically disadvantaged community assistance, multi-benefit project features, and flood risk reduction projects in a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) special flood hazard area.
Funding recipients include:
Three Rivers Levee Improvement Authority: $9.7 million to improve flood protection on the Yuba River for up to a 200-year flood, which will reduce the risks of flooding to a broad area, improve habitat, and protect downstream levees.
Merced County Department of Public Works: $5 million to provide flood protection for up to a 200-year flood within the lower Black Rascal Creek watershed and will consist of a detention basin, spillways, channel modifications to Black Rascal Creek, habitat enhancements, and drainage facilities.
City of Santa Ana: $5.6 million to improve flood protection and treat stormwater and urban runoff with biotreatment systems as part of the Warner Avenue Flood Protection Project and the Rousselle Street Flood Protection Project.
Alameda County Flood Control and Water Conservation District, Zone 7: $4.6 million to reinforce the bank of Alamo Creek as part of the Alamo Creek Bank Stabilization Pilot Project, which will reduce flood risks, address future inland climate change impacts, improve water quality, and enhance fish and wildlife habitat.
City of El Monte: $4 million to relieve persistent flooding at Garvey Avenue, a major transportation artery and improve stormwater quality and water supply.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.