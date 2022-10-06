State awards $50 million for flood risk protection

The California Department of Water Resources is taking steps toward flood management by awarding over $50 million to flood management and protection projects across the state.

The California Department of Water Resources (DWR) is awarding $50.4 million for 18 flood management and protection projects across the state, including the Sacramento River West Side Levee District. It will receive $9.3 million to improve riverside floodplain and reduce levee seepage while supporting migratory salmonids, improve aquatic habitat, and reduce local erosion.

This money will support local agency efforts to prepare for floods by planning and implementing risk reduction projects related to stormwater, flooding, mudslides, and flash floods. Although California is entering a fourth year of severe drought, climate extremes require preparing for the increased risk of flooding even during a drought, according to a press release from the state.

“This funding will help vulnerable communities across California protect their citizens, property, and infrastructure from increasing flood risks and help prepare for the new climate extremes we are facing,” said Gary Lippner, DWR Deputy Director of Flood Management and Dam Safety. “As we have seen from recent flooding events across the country, floods can strike communities at any time. DWR is proud to work with our community partners to increase their flood and climate resilience at the local level.”

