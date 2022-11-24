State, Caltrans offer tips to drive safely during busy holiday season

Photo courtesy of Metro Creative

Caltrans advises drivers to limit their distractions while driving by silencing cell phones in order to reduce the risk of accidents.

Between holiday shopping, festive outings, and gathering with friends or family, there are several opportunities to Go Safely this season. With the holiday season upon us, the state Office of Traffic Safety and Caltrans want to make sure you are prepared to travel safely.

Even as the days get cooler and shorter, calendars fill up quickly. To get it to all your holiday gatherings safely, plan ahead before you get behind the wheel. Drowsy, impaired, and distracted driving are deadly – but they are also preventable, according to the state Office of Traffic Safety and Caltrans.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) estimates that in 2020, 633 people were killed because of drowsy driving. Studies have shown that drowsy driving can impair your ability to drive in the same way that drinking and driving does. The best way to prevent drowsy driving is to recognize the signs. Yawning, daydreaming, missing an exit, and drifting from a lane are all signs that you need to pull over safely and rest up.

