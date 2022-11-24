State, Caltrans offer tips to drive safely during busy holiday season

Between holiday shopping, festive outings, and gathering with friends or family, there are several opportunities to Go Safely this season. With the holiday season upon us, the state Office of Traffic Safety and Caltrans want to make sure you are prepared to travel safely.
Even as the days get cooler and shorter, calendars fill up quickly. To get it to all your holiday gatherings safely, plan ahead before you get behind the wheel. Drowsy, impaired, and distracted driving are deadly – but they are also preventable, according to the state Office of Traffic Safety and Caltrans.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) estimates that in 2020, 633 people were killed because of drowsy driving. Studies have shown that drowsy driving can impair your ability to drive in the same way that drinking and driving does. The best way to prevent drowsy driving is to recognize the signs. Yawning, daydreaming, missing an exit, and drifting from a lane are all signs that you need to pull over safely and rest up.
Even a quick 30-minute nap can refresh you before the next leg of your trip. It is important to get enough sleep, take a break every two hours or 100 miles, and avoid alcohol or medications that can make you sleepy, the NHTSA says in a press release.
While you prepare for your celebrations this season, remember to prepare your holiday safety plan as well. Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs is a deadly choice, so plan accordingly, the press release states. Designate a sober driver or schedule a rideshare to get you home safe. If you are hosting a party, don’t let your friends or family drive impaired. Ensure that all guests have a designated sober driver or alternative sober transportation to get them safely to their destinations. If you are driving and suspect that another driver may be driving impaired, call 911. You could save a life.
It can be easy to get caught up in busy holiday schedules, but make sure you limit your distractions while driving. Silence your cellphone and concentrate on the road as driving conditions (wind, rain) tend to worsen in the winter months. When texting behind the wheel, the amount of time your eyes are off the road averages five seconds. When driving at 55 mph, you could essentially cover the length of a football field, blindfolded. The text can wait until you safely arrive at your destination – silence your phone and focus on the road.
Remember your safety plan:
- Rest up. Don’t drive drowsy and take short breaks from driving every two hours or 100 miles.
- If your celebrations include drinking, designate a sober driver, and never let your friends or family drive under the influence. If you see a drunk driver on the road, call 911.
- Limit your distractions, silence your phone, and focus on getting to and from your destination safely.
Drowsy, impaired, and distracted driving are all preventable so you canGo Safely this holiday season! For more safety tips, visit www.gosafelyca.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.