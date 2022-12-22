State seizes illegal cannabis from 4 Antioch homes
Photo provided by California Department of Cannabis Control

Nearly $15 million of illegal cannabis products were seized in a joint state operation, Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Search warrants were served by the state Departments of Cannabis Control and Fish and Wildlife, and the Antioch Police Department at four houses, according to a spokesperson from the Department of Cannabis Control.

A total of 16,614 plants were found, along with 674 pounds of processed cannabis flower. A cash amount totalling $11,725 was also found and seized.

