These stories piqued your interest

Photo by Melissa van Ruiten

Parents and students, protesting the continued mask requirements in public schools, walked from Harvest Park Bowl to the Brentwood Union School District office on Feb. 18.

2022 has left the building. Are you happy or sad or just relieved that you survived? The Press is here to remind you of all the stories you either read or missed. Our list of of Top Stories includes what drew the most views on thepress.net over the past year:

January

1 dead in Brentwood shooting: An unidentified 43-year-old Turlock man was fatally shot and his family member was taken into custody on suspicion of the shooting during a family disturbance at the Brentwood Park Apartments on Sycamore Avenue in Brentwood on Jan. 9. https://bit.ly/3Icq3ks

