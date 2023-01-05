These stories piqued your interest

2022 has left the building. Are you happy or sad or just relieved that you survived? The Press is here to remind you of all the stories you either read or missed. Our list of of Top Stories includes what drew the most views on thepress.net over the past year:
1 dead in Brentwood shooting: An unidentified 43-year-old Turlock man was fatally shot and his family member was taken into custody on suspicion of the shooting during a family disturbance at the Brentwood Park Apartments on Sycamore Avenue in Brentwood on Jan. 9. https://bit.ly/3Icq3ks
5 injured in Vasco Road crash: Five people were injured in a six-vehicle crash on Vasco Road in Byron that closed the roadway for about two hours on Jan. 28. https://bit.ly/3WLLGfg
Car crashes into Brentwood Ace Hardware: A vehicle drove into Ace Hardware at 8900 Brentwood Blvd. on Jan. 29. No injuries were reported to either the vehicle’s driver or anyone in the store at the time of the crash. https://bit.ly/3GoInFE
Investigation expands: Search warrant served on Antioch home Feb. 1 in connection to missing Oakley woman. https://bit.ly/3I7z667
Missing woman: The Oakley Police Department released a statement on Feb. 16 regarding the disappearance of 24-year-old resident Alexis Gabe in late January. https://bit.ly/3Ca94vj
Steeled by fire: Brentwood resident slices through the competition during Forged in Fire on History channel https://bit.ly/3VzoVdz
Police threatened: County sheriff’s deputies and Oakley police fatally shoot man during suspected domestic violence incident on March 28 in Discovery Bay. https://bit.ly/3PZjq6K
Suspect escapes: Boy suffers non-life-threatening injuries in shooting in Oakley April 29. https://bit.ly/3G3OBsV
Murder suspect killed: Alexis Gabe believed murdered, only suspect fatally shot, police announce June 2. https://bit.ly/3CbRO8N
Tragic collision: Three dead in crash June 26 involving train and vehicle on Orwood Road. https://bit.ly/3WU5lcT
Fatal shooting: One dead, three injured in Brentwood fitness center shooting on Aug. 11. https://bit.ly/3I5QEiZ
Residential crash: Three children in critical condition following vehicle crash Sept. 16 in Antioch. https://bit.ly/3jE85wT
Grim news: Police announce Nov. 4 that the remains of Alexis Gabe have been discovered. https://bit.ly/3WArRYI
Ambulance called: Speed, failure to stop leads to Nov. 25 crash, minor injuries, in Brentwood. https://bit.ly/3Iag3rC
Pandemic Update: Since the December 2019 outbreak of COVID-19 to Dec. 31, 2022, 1,092,679 deaths have been reported in the U.S., 6.7 million have died worldwide and 97,757 have died in California, according to figures compiled by the state and Americares.org.
